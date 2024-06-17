Sabrina Carpenter now has an ice cream flavor with Van Leeuwen

Popular ice cream chain Van Leeuwen has revealed a new collaboration with popstar Sabrina Carpenter, releasing a brand new flavor together.

The new flavor is aptly named ‘Espresso,’ inspired by Carpenter’s Platinum-certified single of the same name, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and was called ‘song of the summer.’

The ice cream features the brand’s signature espresso-flavored ice cream, which has been mixed with a chocolate trio – chocolate chips, chocolate brownies, and chocolate fudge.

“Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun. We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO.

Article continues after ad

Ice cream lovers across the US will have the opportunity to sample the new sweet treat, as it’s being released nationwide. They will either be sold by the pint or by the scoop, depending on customer preference.

Article continues after ad

The new ice cream will drop on June 28, and will continue to run while supplies last. A portion of all the sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, a charitable organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ+ youth from homelessness.

Van Leeuwen isn’t the only dessert brand releasing new treats for customers to indulge in. Krispy Kreme dropped the exciting news that it would be bringing out a brand new miniature donut lineup, aptly named Donut Dots.

Article continues after ad

These will feature some of the most popular flavors sold at the chain, and can be bought in boxes of 10 and 24.