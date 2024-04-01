What happened to Mark and Jessica after Love Is Blind’s dramatic Season 1 proposal?

Love Is Blind Season 1 couple, Jessica Batten & Mark Cuevas, ended unexpectedly. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened and what they’ve been up to since then.

The premiering season gave fans two successful couples in Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike & Matthew Barnett, who are still happily married.

The 34-year-old Regional Manager, Jessica, and 24-year-old Fitness Trainer, Mark, paired up on Love Is Blind Season 1, but their relationship faced some turbulence and major challenges.

Are Mark and Jessica from Love Is Blind still together?

Instagram @jessicabatten_ Jessica left the altar dramatically after saying: “I can’t”

The pairing couldn’t survive the odds, and Mark and Jessica are not together. The pair split on their wedding day when Jessica rejected Mark at the altar.

Article continues after ad

Their age gap was one of the first issues for their pairing as Mark was significantly younger than Jessica.

Not only that, but while dating each other, the pair had feelings towards other contestants. Jessica was attracted to Matt Barnett and Mark had lingering feelings towards Lauren “LC” Chamblin.

Article continues after ad

On top of all that, Mark’s social media got flooded with past infidelity rumors which continued even when Love Is Blind stopped airing.

What happened to Mark and Jessica after Love Is Blind?

After filming ended, Jessica got into a serious relationship with Ben McGrath, who connected with her through a DM on Instagram. The two got married in 2022 and had two children together.

Article continues after ad

Mark started a relationship with contestant Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin after the cameras stopped filming, but the two split during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His image was further tarnished when LC came forward claiming that during their relationship the reality star had cheated on her with multiple women. Mark denied the claims saying he never cheated because he and LC weren’t in an ‘exclusive relationship’. He also chose not to attend the reunion special Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

In July 2020, Mark started a serious relationship with Aubrey Rainey and the pair had two sons the following year. They finally tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues after ad