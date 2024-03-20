All “Love Is Blind” couples who are still married

Love is Blind has become one of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, as it just aired its sixth season. But how many of the couples who got married on the show are still married today?

The hit Netflix dating reality show, Love Is Blind, aimed to help hopeful singles find their ideal match without seeing each other face-to-face.

Since 2020, the show has brought in several charming contestants to test out their experiment of matching couples through emotional connection. So far, every season of Love Is Blind has been successful in matching up at least one pair.

Despite some couples that got married on the show filed for divorce, here are all the couples from Love is Blind who are still happily married, proving that love might be blind after all.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Love is Blind Season 1

Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton

Season 1 of Love is Blind aired on Netflix throughout 2020 and the couple got married during the filming in 2018. The two often share glimpses of their life on their social media and have their own YouTube series called Hangin’ With the Hamiltons.

Article continues after ad

Lauren and Cameron celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last November and are still going strong as of March 2024.

Amber Pike & Matthew Barnett

Netflix Amber and Matthew from Love Is Blind

Amber and Matthew Barnett tied the knot during Season 1 as well. The pair celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in 2023. You can keep up with the couple on their social media because Amber loves making Instagram reels of their life together.

Article continues after ad

Season 2

Sadly, no couples from Love is Blind season 2 are still together as of March 2024. The two couples who did get married in the season finale, Lyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson, have all decided to divorce since their season ended.

Season 3

Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux

The pair initially bonded over Shakshuka and never looked back after that. Alexa and Brennon tied the knot in 2021 and will be having their third anniversary in the summer of 2024 along with their first baby!

Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

The Season 3 couple had a rocky start with arguments that later proved to be a necessary part of their relationship as it brought them closer together. They were married for about two years and lived separately before announcing they finally moved in together in June 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The pair are happily married and are still going strong, and even appeared on the season 6 reunion together.

Season 4

Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi

Netflix Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi Season 4 Love Is Blind

Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi went from being in a love triangle on the show to newlyweds and now expecting parents, which made them the first ever couple from the show to announce a pregnancy.

Bliss announced their pregnancy news in November 2023 and went on to share shared a gender reveal video on their YouTube channel in February, announcing they’re having a baby girl.

Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah

Instagram: @ayokwam Chelsea and Kwame from Love Is Blind

The couple showered each other with affection during the filming of Season 4 and tied the knot in the finale. Fans were awed to find that Kwame sacrificed his love of travel to prioritize his relationship with Chelsea.

Article continues after ad

Chelsea and Kwame also appeared in the season six reunion, confirming they’re still happily married, and that they’re now able to travel more thanks to her new job.

Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown

Netflix Tiffany and Brett from Love Is Blind Season 4

The couple got married in 2022 and moved to Portland together after the filming ended. The two have been busy traveling across the continent together after getting married.

Article continues after ad

Appearing in the “Love Is Blind” season six reunion episode, Tiffany and Brett confirmed they’re still happily married. Tiffany said they’re currently househunting in Portland and have a trip planned to Japan in April 2024.

Season 5

Lydia Gonzalez & James “Milton” Johnson IV

Instagram

Lydia and Milton became the only successful couple in Love Is Blind Season 5. The pair again confirmed during the reunion that they were happily married. They even had a second wedding in Lydia’s native Puerto Rico after the show had ended.

Article continues after ad

Season 6

Amy & Johnny

Netflix

At the end of season 6, Amy and Johnny ended up being the only couple saying “I do” at the alter. The couple confirmed they were still going strong in the season 6 reunion. The reunion even featured a cute montage of their first year of marriage, including goofy moments at home and their trip to Paris.