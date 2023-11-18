Love Is Blind’s successful Season 1 couples celebrate major relationship milestone

Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Matthew, the first married couples from Love Is Blind, are still going strong.

The show Love Is Blind is one of the most unconventional dating experiments out there. It’s when hopeful singles start their relationships with each other in pods that hide their identity. This means that their romance is truly blind as they don’t even get to see each other until they’re about to get engaged.

While Season 5 was able to successfully marry Milton & Lydia, the sole married couple out of a handful of engaged couples, the premiere season of the show had two marriages make it past the wedding ceremony.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In fact, years after viewers first got to know and love them, these couples just crossed an important threshold that has reminded us just how long it’s been.

LOVE IS BLIND

Are Love Is Blind’s Season 1 couples still together?

As of November 2023, Season 1’s couples, which are Amber & Matthew Barnett and Lauren & Cameron Hamilton have now reached five years of marriage.

Each member of the two couples has uploaded heartfelt messages about their long-lasting relationships on social media.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lauren & Cameron made the milestone even more special by deciding to take the anniversary to renew their vows.

Article continues after ad

Since they are the first couples to come from the show, therefore the most successful thus far, perhaps Netflix will consider a reunion special to get a more in-depth look into how the past few years have treated the couples.

Article continues after ad

This would especially be entertaining to watch since both the honeymoon and reality TV phase of their relationships are long gone.

Season 6 of the series is filming and fingers crossed that it will be as successful in romance as the first.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.