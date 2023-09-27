What does YT mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have seen the abbreviaton ‘YT’ pop up on someone’s video. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Short-form video app TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon, introducing and popularizing a slew of trends, challenges, and slang terms that sometimes leave outsiders or even regular users scratching their heads.

With a diverse and international community, TikTok has evolved into a vibrant hub for slang, memes, and phrases that have become prominent on the social media platform over the years.

One of the most frequently used terms that has caught attention recently is ‘YT.’ But what exactly does it mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

YT meaning on TikTok

YT is a slang term for “white,” and it’s used to refer to someone’s race or skin tone, especially within the context of discussions around white privilege, culture, or interactions.

On TikTok, where topics range from the light-hearted and comedic to serious discussions about social justice, this abbreviation can pop up in various scenarios.

For instance, a creator might use YT in a playful video about cultural differences, saying something like, “When YT folks try spicy food for the first time,” accompanied by humorous reactions.

On the other hand, it might also appear in more serious or educational content addressing racial biases or experiences, such as, “A day in the life of a POC living in a YT neighborhood.”

Although it frequently crops up on TikTok, the term isn’t exclusive to the platform, so you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

If there are any other words or acronyms on TikTok that you find confusing, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.