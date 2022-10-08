Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Snapchat users have been receiving notifications informing them of an ‘unviewed story,’ but what exactly does this mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat has millions of active users across the world, who use the app the share images, videos, and direct messages with their friends on a daily basis.

People can also post using the wildly popular ‘stories’ feature on the app, which is an image or video on your profile that disappears after 24 hours, and that can be viewed by a list of people that you choose.

In October, some users reported receiving notifications that read ‘unviewed story’ alongside the username of one of their contacts, however, many are confused as to what this notification actually means.

What does ‘unviewed story’ mean on Snapchat?

The ‘unviewed story’ notification on Snapchat means that one of your contacts has posted a story that you have not yet seen, and the app is giving you a reminder to view it before it automatically deletes after the 24-hour period is over.

Some users have said they believed the notification to mean that one of their contacts had ‘unviewed’ a story they posted, however, it currently does not seem to be possible to remove your view from someone’s story once you have seen it.

You are able to manage your Snapchat notifications by going into the app, clicking on your profile, and then the gear icon. Scroll to ‘notifications,’ and choose which notifications you want to switch on or off.

