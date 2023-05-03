What does SMO mean on Snapchat?

SMO is a term used frequently across social media, and on apps including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, as it allows people to connect with friends online by sending instant messages, photos, and videos to each other.

Naturally, the app is also filled with tons of different slang terms and abbreviations, and many people are left utterly confused by the wealth of shortened down phrases on Snapchat.

SMO is one term that you might have seen other people use in messages to you, or in public stories. But if you don’t know what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

SMO meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, SMO often stands for ‘Shout Me Out,’ referencing to the act of users “shouting out” another profile by sharing or tagging their account.

Giving someone a shout out on social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok helps increase their publicity and online visibility through things like followers and friends.

In some instances, SMO could mean ‘Serious Mode On.’ This would indicate that a person wants to discuss a topic in a non-jokey way, and wants other people take them seriously.

The term is also used outside of Snapchat to mean ‘Social Media Optimization,’ which refers to techniques used to optimize a business’s reach on social media.

