There has been an increase of comments and videos on TikTok containing the phrase ‘side eye,’ which has baffled some users. If you’re confused about the term, here’s everything to know about the meaning of ‘side eye.’

TikTok has millions of users across the world, who go on the app every day to discover new content, and upload videos of their own.

Like any social media platform, TikTok is full of a variety of different slang terms and abbreviations that are seen frequently in comment sections, but if you are out of the loop, some of these phrases could be confusing.

‘Side eye’ is one term that has been particularly popular on the platform recently, and you might have spotted it in comment sections or in videos. There is even viral audio that includes the phrase which has spawned thousands of videos.

But what does ‘side eye’ mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms right now.

What does ‘side eye’ mean on TikTok?

According to commenters, ‘side eye’ is a term people use when they are questioning someone’s intentions, or silently judging them. They say that the term is usually used to judge someone in a negative manner.

As the name suggests, ‘side eye’ refers to a facial expression where somebody looks to the side with just their eyes, and as a result, many users have also made videos about using ‘side eye’ to silently communicate with their friends about something happening near them.

So, if you see ‘side eye’ as a comment under a TikTok, it often means that the person commenting is judging or questioning the content of the video in some way.

