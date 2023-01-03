What does SH mean on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

While browsing social media apps like TikTok and Twitter, you may have encountered the term ‘SH’ – but what does the acronym stand for?

Everyday, there are new abbreviations and slang terms popping up on TikTok, and it often becomes difficult to keep up with what they all mean.

Some of the most frequently used acronyms on the short-form app include SMH, ATP, and BFFR. Now, a more recent one’s been taking over TikTok, and many users are curious to know what it stands for.

As you’ve been scrolling through your For You Page, you may have stumbled across some videos using the term ‘SH.’ Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does SH on TikTok refer to?

According to the Urban Dictionary, the acronym SH usually means “self-harm.” The term isn’t unique to TikTok, but it is commonly used on the app in videos, video captions, and comment sections.

Content creators prefer to use the abbreviated version of the word to inform users that they recognize self-harm to be a sensitive topic.

Although TikTok is notorious for its light-hearted, fun, and comedic videos, it’s also become a platform for users to openly talk about serious subjects.

Many people often take to the app to talk about their mental health issues, and the hashtag “mentalhealth” has a whopping 61.6 billion views.

The social media platform is often considered a safe space for people to share their stories and find others who’ve struggled with similar issues.

Videos that use the hashtag “mentalhealth” or the acronym “SH” often provide help and resources for anyone going through hard times.

If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm, reach out to a professional who can help by texting Hello to 741471 to speak to the Crisis Text Line in the US.