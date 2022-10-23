Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

The newly popular acronym ‘BFFR’ has been making its rounds on TikTok. Here is everything you need to know about it.

While scrolling through TikTok, you may have come across some slang terms and acronyms that you’ve never heard of, especially if you don’t use the app religiously.

One of latest terms that’s been getting plenty of use by creators on the short-form app is ‘BFFR.’ At first glance, some might confuse the acronym with the popular ‘BFF’ abbreviation, which stands for Best Friends Forever.

However, avid TikTok users who keep up with the newest slang and abbreviations know that the term has a completely different meaning.

What does BFFR mean on TikTok?

According to Know Your Meme, BFFR comes from African American Vernacular English, like many popular acronyms on social media.

“The term has been used in AAVE for several years but was popularized on TikTok and Twitter due to a remix of a soundbite from rapper Slump6s in mid-2022,” the outlet shares.

Urban Dictionary explains that BFFR stands for Be F**king For Real. Commonly used by people in the middle of a conversation, this slang term is used to ask the other person to get real about a specific topic.

Telling someone to “BFFR” is appropriate when they are being naive, stupid, or denying a fact that has been around for a long time.

Content creators are now uploading posts on the social media platform with the trending BFFR hashtag. At the time of writing, videos made using this hashtag have received almost 300 million views.

A TikTok sound for the slang has also gone viral recently. In the widely-used audio, a girl is heard saying “BFFR. What did I spell? Be Fu**ing For Real.”

Many people use this audio to create relatable content, and so far, over 185,000 videos have already been shared featuring the original sound.

If there are any other acronyms or words that are confusing you, you can always check out our guide here to learn all about TikTok’s most popular terms.