While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you may have come across the term ATP, which can have multiple possible meanings on the app. Here’s everything you need to know.

Over the past few years, TikTok has been leading the way when it comes to viral culture online, and like many platforms has generated a lot of new lingo that people use in videos, comment sections, DMs, and more.

Some of these slang terms originated elsewhere and have simply been popularized on TikTok, whereas other phrases such as FYP are unique to the platform.

ATP is one acronym that you may have seen while browsing your TikTok For You Page, and it can be used in a variety of contexts. However, there are multiple possible meanings, which could make it confusing depending on the context.

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio TikTok is one of the most popular apps out there right now.

What does ATP mean on TikTok?

ATP could have several potential meanings, but on TikTok, one of the most common definitions is ‘At This Point.’

In this way you can use ATP at the start or end of sentences to mean ‘right now’ or ‘at the stage we are at now,’ and it can fit into a number of different contexts.

Another definition that ATP can have on the app is ‘Answer The Phone.’ This is less common to see in videos and comment sections, but there’s a chance you may see it in a DM conversation if somebody is telling you to pick up your phone.

It is occasionally used to mean ‘Aged To Perfection,’ but you’re less likely to see this definition used on TikTok.

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, such as POV, ISTG, and SMH, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.