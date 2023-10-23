What does STG mean on Snapchat?

STG is a popular acronym you might have come across while using Snapchat, or other social media apps like Instagram and TikTok. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat is widely known for its ephemeral messaging and playful features, as millions of people use the app every day to engage in conversations, sharing stories, experiences, and emotions.

The concise nature of the platform encourages the use of abbreviations and shorthand to quickly convey messages. But if you’re out of the loop, a lot of these can be hard to understand.

One term that’s quite popular on Snapchat, and other social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Instagram, is ‘STG.’ But what exactly does this acronym mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

STG meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, STG stands for ‘Swear To God.‘ It’s an informal way of expressing sincerity, emphasizing honesty, or sometimes displaying frustration or surprise. When someone uses this term they are vouching for the truthfulness of their statement or showing strong emotion about what they’re saying.

For instance, if someone on Snapchat sends you a snap of a wild event happening in their neighborhood with the caption “STG, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” they are emphasizing how unbelievable or incredible the situation is.

Similarly, if a user writes, “STG, I’m going to ace this test tomorrow,” they are expressing strong determination and confidence about the upcoming test.

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across different social media apps including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and TikTok.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.