What does HN mean on Snapchat?

If you’ve spent any amount of time on Snapchat, you have probably stumbled across the term HN — but what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Multimedia social media app Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world, who communicate with their friends through disappearing messages, photos, videos, stories, and more.

While using the popular platform, you have probably encountered a number of different slang terms and abbreviations, whether that’s in direct messages or the captions of snaps.

You might have come across the term HN on Snapchat, whether that’s in uppercase or lowercase. But if you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat

HN meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, HN usually stands for ‘Hell No,’ and it’s a common acronym used to express a strong negative response or disagreement. The phrase embodies a sense of finality and assertiveness, asserting a firm rejection or denial of an idea, action, or proposition.

For example, a friend might send you a snap asking, “Do you want to go bungee jumping this weekend?” If you strongly dislike the idea, you could respond with “HN” to emphatically express your refusal.

Alternatively, if someone sends you a rumor or gossip that you find unbelievable or absurd, responding with “HN” in this context indicates your strong disbelief or rejection of the information provided.

Of course, this term is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, and you might see it across other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, or other apps.

