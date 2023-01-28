‘SS’ is a term frequently used by Snapchat users in stories, direct messages, and more. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means on the app.

Multi-media messaging platform Snapchat has millions of active users around the globe, who use the app daily to chat with their friends, and share pictures and videos to their contacts.

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the app, you’ve probably seen a number of different terms and abbreviations being used.

‘SS’ is one of these terms, and is frequently referenced in stories, direct messages, and more on the platform. If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything to know about the term.

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What does SS mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, SS is usually an abbreviation of ‘screenshot.’ A screenshot is, of course, when you capture an image of whatever is on your phone screen at that time. On Snapchat, if you screenshot someone’s message or story, they will be informed of you doing so, and likewise, you will be informed if someone screenshots your content.

People use the term ‘SS’ in a variety of different contexts on the app. They might use it to ask others not to screenshot a particular post or image, or alternatively, they might ask people to screenshot something and post it to their own stories.

Of course, the term SS isn’t exclusive to Snapchat, and you may also see it used on other platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and more. You will see it in both uppercase and lowercase.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

