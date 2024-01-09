What does FAFO mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok, or other social media apps, you might have stumbled across the popular term ‘FAFO.’ If you’re not sure what this phrase means, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is widely known for its fun bite-sized videos, and it has become a hub for trending phrases and acronyms that often leave users puzzled.

The short-form video platform is filled with slang terms and abbreviations that millions of people use every day to communicate with each other more efficiently.

Article continues after ad

When using TikTok or other social media apps, you might have come across the term ‘FAFO,’ whether that’s in video captions, hashtags, or comment sections. But what does this phrase mean, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Collabstr

FAFO meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, FAFO is short for “F**k around and find out.” This popular phrase is akin to the saying, “If you play with fire, you’re going to get burnt.” It’s used to remind people that reckless or foolish actions often lead to predictable and negative consequences.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The term can be employed in numerous situations. For example, a user might post a video of someone attempting a risky or thoughtless stunt with the caption “FAFO.” Here, the phrase serves as a forewarning of the likely painful outcome.

Alternatively, it might appear in response to videos where someone is behaving in a brazen or disrespectful manner, indicating that their actions will have consequences.

Article continues after ad

While it frequently pops up on TikTok, the term isn’t unique to the platform, so you may see it used across various other social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

If there are other acronyms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.