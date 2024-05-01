What does e/n mean on TikTok?

If you’re an avid TikTok user who enjoys ‘Imagine’ narrative videos and posts, you might have come across the term e/n – a term that has left lots of people confused.

Short-form video app TikTok is filled with shorthand and acronyms originating from within its communities, or spreading from other popular platforms.

One abbreviation that has seen widespread use across TikTok, as well as Twitter and Wattpad, is “e/n.” This shorthand is often found in narrative-driven posts and videos, usually telling a story, but has left lots of people unsure about its meaning.

E/n meaning on TikTok

E/n stands for “Enemy’s Name,” a placeholder used in various types of fanfiction and interactive stories shared on social media. It allows the reader or viewer to personalize the content by inserting a specific name into the narrative to immerse themselves more deeply in the story.

This method of storytelling is found on platforms like Wattpad, a hub for reading and publishing original written fiction, and TikTok, where videos provide an engaging narrative format. Twitter also sees its use, especially in threads involving long role-play scenarios.

E/n often appears in stories where the narrative involves a conflict or rivalry. For example, in a TikTok video, a user might post a scripted interaction where they triumph over an antagonist. The script would include “e/n” to let viewers replace it with the name of their personal adversary.

Similarly, on Wattpad, a story might involve a scenario where the protagonist faces off against their nemesis, labeled “e/n” in the text, allowing the reader to insert the name of their choice.

Another word that frequently pops up in fiction like these is “y/n,” which stands for “Your Name.” Used in first-person or reader point of view narratives, “y/n” lets readers insert their own name into the story, further personalizing the experience.

If there are other acronyms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.