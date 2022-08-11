What does corn mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikTok, you may have seen other users reference ‘corn,’ or use the corn emoji in a sentence — but what does this actually mean?

As TikTok has become one of the biggest social platforms, it has naturally created some of its own inside jokes, slang, and language that new users might be unfamiliar with, and is often the source of the internet’s latest big trends and challenges.

Many of these slang terms have been created in response to TikTok’s algorithm, which often flags certain terms and can result in some users having their posts removed.

One term you may have seen pop up in videos or comment sections is ‘corn,’ or simply the corn emoji, but while some people might simply be referring to the actual vegetable, there is another, more common meaning for the term on TikTok.

TikTok is one of the world's leading social media platforms.

Corn meaning on TikTok

When not being used to describe the vegetable, ‘corn’ is commonly used as a way to refer to adult content, with the ‘c’ replacing the usual ‘p’ in the word.

This is often shortened into simply the corn emoji, but many can be confused by the word upon encountering it if they are out of the loop.

The term corn allows content creators and commenters alike to talk about that particular subject without worrying about being flagged by TikTok. You might see it in the caption of creators’ videos, comment sections, or even spoken out loud as a substitute for the original word.

