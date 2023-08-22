What does “bop” mean on TikTok? Gen Z redefines word and leaves people confused

TikTok users were left confused as Gen Z has come up with a new meaning for the word bop. So what is the new meaning of the word?

TikTok is possibly the most popular social media app out there right now, with millions of users who are constantly interacting with each other, and a huge amount of content on the site.

As with any social media platform, there are a number of different terms and expressions that are used frequently on TikTok, ranging from time-saving acronyms to words that have taken on entirely new meanings thanks to the app.

Article continues after ad

Most of us know the word bop to mean a good song, or dancing along to music, but Gen Z has come up with their own meaning of the word.

Article continues after ad

What does “bop” mean on TikTok?

TikTok user @theyhateonbrian1 made a now-viral video with 706.1K views and 22.3K likes ,explaining exactly what the word “bop” means.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

In the video, Brian says that a “bop” can pertain to men and women, but mostly women. He goes on to explain that a “bop” is, “Somebody who posts their body on the internet … or somebody who just be getting around with everybody, who be linking with every dude, who be around all the dudes.”

Article continues after ad

He goes on to say that this doesn’t mean that a woman has to hook up with all the guys, but just that she is surrounded by guys. He gives an example of a TikTok with eight dudes and one girl.

Article continues after ad

Brian continues to say that when a girl posts her “body for views,” she is a bop but it is the exact same with boys. He says, “If you’re a man and mess with mega females, you’re a bop,” although the phrase does get used more often on females.

Article continues after ad

If POV isn’t the only TikTok slang term that’s confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the most popular phrases on the app.