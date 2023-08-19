What does ASB mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have come across the acronym ‘ASB.’ But what does this term actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, thanks to its unique blend of photo, video, and direct messages that disappear after viewing.

While the core of Snapchat revolves around sending ‘snaps’ to friends and viewing ‘stories’, the app also prides itself on quick and casual communication, and users have adopted their own language of abbreviations and slang terms.

Article continues after ad

One term you may have at some point encountered while using the instant messaging platform is ASB. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat

ASB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, ASB usually stands for ‘All Snap Back.’ This indicates that someone is open to receiving snaps from all their friends or contacts. It’s a way of engaging with the community, whether it’s with close friends, acquaintances, or even a broader audience if they have a public profile.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The term is often used in stories or in group chats, but it may also pop up in an individual message if someone has sent the same snap to multiple users.

Across a number of platforms, ASB can also be used to mean ‘Attention Seeking Behavior,’ ‘Anti-Social Behavior,’ or ‘As Silence Breaks.’ Ultimately, the acronym has several definitions, but it is most commonly used on Snapchat to indicate ‘All Snap Back.’

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat