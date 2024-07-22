What does MYF mean on TikTok? Slang term explained

While using TikTok, and other similar social media apps, you may have come across the acronym ‘MYF’ in a direct message or comment.

TikTok often sees new slang and abbreviations emerge and spread quickly among its millions of users, contributing to the platform’s lively and engaging nature.

Whether you’re an avid user or new to the short-form video app, familiarizing yourself with the terms and acronyms used by the community can make it easier to connect with others.

‘MYF’ is just one of the many terms you might have come across on your For You Page at some point. However, if you’re out of the loop, you’re probably confused about what it means.

Unsplash: May Gauthier

MYF meaning on TikTok

On social media apps like TikTok, MYF is usually short for ‘My Fault.’ This abbreviation is often used in comments or captions when users want to acknowledge a mistake or take responsibility for an error.

For example, if someone posts a video with incorrect information and realizes it later, they might comment, “Sorry for the confusion, MYF!” to let their followers know that they acknowledge the mistake.

It can also be used in a more casual context, such as when someone forgets to reply to a comment or message promptly.

While this is the most common definition, ‘MYF’ can also stand for other things like ‘Miss Your Face’ or ‘Make Your Face Foundation.’ However, the former meaning is generally more common on TikTok.

Of course, the term isn’t exclusive to TikTok, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media platforms including Twitter/X, Snapchat, Instagram, and more.

If there are other acronyms and slang terms used on TikTok that you’re confused about, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular phrases.