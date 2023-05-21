What does ‘aight’ mean on Snapchat?

You may have seen the term ‘aight’ crop up on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and more — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is much more than just an app for fleeting snaps and playful filters. It’s a vibrant hub of digital chatter, peppered with an eclectic mix of slang and abbreviations.

There are a number of different terms and acronyms that are used on the app to make chatting quicker and easier. If you’re out of the loop, however, it can be confusing to see some of the words that are commonly used.

‘Aight’ is one term that you might have seen while using Snapchat, as well as many other popular social media apps. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

‘Aight’ meaning on Snapchat

Snapchat

On the internet, ‘aight’ is the shortened version of the phrase ‘All Right.’ The common AAVE (African American Vernacular English) slang is often used to show agreement, acknowledgment, or even to signify that something is understood.

You may also see the slang term ‘ight’ which has the same meaning and can be used interchangeably. Essentially, the word serves as an affirmative response.

For example, if a friend sends a message saying, “Meet me at the park at 5,” you could simply respond with “Aight,” implying that you agree with the plan and will be there.

It’s frequently used on Snapchat, and you will often see it in direct messages, but the informal word is not exclusive to Snapchat, so you may also see people use it on other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and more.

