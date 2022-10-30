Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

If you are a Snapchat+ user, you have access to Friend Solar Systems which allow you to see what position you are in their best friends list. Here’s everything to know about what the planets mean on Snapchat.

For many people, Snapchat is one of the apps they use daily to chat with friends and upload pictures or videos to their stories, among other features.

If you’ve used the app for any length of time, you have probably noticed various emojis next to your contacts’ names, which are used to indicate your level of friendship on the app with that person.

If you have Snapchat+, the app’s paid subscription, then you also have access to Friend Solar Systems. This indicates your level of friendship with someone based on a planet.

Here’s everything to know about what the planets mean.

Snapchat Snapchat is a great place to connect with friends.

What do the planets mean on Snapchat?

When clicking on someone’s profile, you might be able to see a badge that says either friends or best friends. If you have Snapchat+, clicking on the best friends badge will allow you to see which planet they are.

The best friends badge means you are one of each other’s eight closest friends on the app. The planet’s proximity to the sun tells you how close to that person you are. So, if your friend is the sun, and you are the Earth in their solar system, that means that you are their third closest friend.

The order of the planets from closest to least close is as follows:

Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Uranus Neptune

If you’re not sure which planet a certain Bitmoji represents, you can find out here.

Note: If you want to view your Friend Solar Systems, you and your friend must both have a linked Bitmoji.

