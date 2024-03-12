What does the grimacing face emoji mean on Snapchat?

When using Snapchat, you may have noticed a grimacing face emoji next to a friend’s name, but what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat offers a unique and playful way to represent user relationships through friend emojis. These emojis appear next to the names of your friends, acting as a fun, visual language that communicates the nature of your interactions with them.

Each one serves as a badge, indicating various levels of friendship or interaction patterns, from casual acquaintances to best friends. The significance of these emojis is rooted in the interaction data that the app collects, analyzing your messaging habits to assign these symbols.

Among these emoticons, the grimacing face emoji often confuses users. If you’ve seen it next to someone’s name in your friend list, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Grimacing face meaning on Snapchat

The grimacing face emoji indicates that you and the person next to whose name it appears have ‘mutual besties.’ This means that your #1 best friend on Snapchat is also their #1 best friend.

This occurs regardless of whether you and the other person have ever exchanged snaps directly. As long as both of you continue to share the same best friend on the app, this emoji will remain in place, symbolizing your shared connection through a mutual best friend.

If either of you were to drop that mutual bestie as your best friend on the app, whether intentionally or unintentionally, the grimacing emoji will disappear.

There are many other friend emojis you might have spotted on Snapchat, including the sunglasses, the yellow heart, the coveted red heart emoticon, and more.

