What are ‘almond moms’ on TikTok?

Many TikTokers are discussing ‘almond moms,’ particularly after Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, made a video responding to accusations of “starving” her daughter. Here’s everything you need to know about the term ‘almond moms.’

Warning: The following content includes discussion of eating disorders.

TikTok continues to be a place where a number of different people and communities are easily able to connect over shared experiences, and this often leads to the usage or creation of certain terms which could be confusing if you’re out of the loop.

Throughout October, and 2022 as a whole, there has been an increase in the number of videos uploaded to the site referencing ‘almond moms.’

This follows Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, appearing to respond to accusations of “starving” her daughter, after a clip resurfaced in which Gigi says, “I’m feeling really weak, I had like half an almond,” and Yolanda responds: “Have a couple of almonds, and chew them really well.”

In her video, Yolanda posed in various locations with a large bowl of almonds, captioning the video: “#worstmomever.”

The controversy seems to have led to an increase in usage of the term “almond mom,” but what does it mean?

According to TikToker and pediatrician Dr. Karla: “Almond Moms are addicted to the pursuit of thin privilege and get a dopamine hit by subsuming their child in their disordered eating. The child’s weight is completely irrelevant.”

TikTok users have been sharing their experiences with having an ‘almond mom’ as a parent, talking about how it has affected them, and discussing their experiences with others on the app who have gone through a similar thing.

The almond mom hashtag has over four million views on TikTok, and while the term predates the resurfacing of videos featuring Yolanda and Gigi Hadid, it does seem to have prompted more people to use the term.