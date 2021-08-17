Watch NICKMERCS feature in NFL ad for new 2021 season

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has fast become one of the biggest online personalities on the planet, and is really reaping the benefits. Just a few short weeks prior to kick-off, he has starred in an NFL ad ahead of the 2021 season.

In February 2021, the National Football League saw the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs face off against Nick’s side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rejuvenated by the pre-season arrivals of NFL legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

As good friends with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, having gamed with him frequently in the past, Nick celebrated with Evans and the boys after their victory at the Raymond James Stadium.

He’s quickly become a good friend of the NFL in general, too, by the looks of it, and has appeared in an ad hailing in the new season. Though it’s only a short video, Nick has his own shining moment, front and center and all to himself.

Get ready for the biggest, baddest reunion of all time. Football is officially back 9.9.21. #Kickoff2021 #WeRunAsOne pic.twitter.com/wQAseYwDPA — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2021

Repping the Bucs, while others are celebrating the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs, Nick absolutely looks like he belongs there.

The comments are absolutely flooded with members of the MFAM celebrating his achievement, which he’ll no doubt love to see.

As a co-owner of FaZe Clan, Nick’s ties with the NFL go much deeper than a friendship with players. The organization has had multiple merchandise collaborations with the NFL and clearly has a good working relationship with them.

The 2021 NFL season launches on September 9 with the Bucs kicking off against the Dallas Cowboys. Nick will no doubt be watching in anticipation, possibly even at the stadium.