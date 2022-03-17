VTuber Merryweather forced to delete comic criticizing NFTs after violent threats

Popular anime-style comic creator and Twitch VTuber ‘Merryweather’ was forced to delete a comic taking aim at the environmental impact of NFTs after receiving death threats.

Merryweather is one of the internet’s top comic creators, frequently incorporating pop culture references including gaming, anime, and all sorts of internet tropes.

The comic has amassed a huge following with over 700,000 followers on Twitter and over 650,000 on Facebook.

However, their latest comic was met with disdain from fans who took their displeasure with it to the extreme.

Due to threats of violence and verbal harassment, I made the decision to remove the comic. — Merryweather Comics (@Merryweatherey) March 16, 2022

Merryweather gets death threats for NFT comics

After the comic was posted to Twitter, Merryweather said he was barraged with insults, comments about death and even a selfie someone took with him in real life saying that he should have been “beaten up.”

When asked about what the comic was, the VTuber posted a link to Facebook where the comic was still available. The cartoon features a girl as an NFT constantly asking why everyone “hates her.”

The comic then references how NFTs are contributing to climate change and ends with the girl embracing Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who recently revealed that NFTs are coming to Instagram.

Fans were quick to defend the streamer, but even suggested that by removing the comic, he was giving those who made threats “what they want.”

“It’s clear this will become a cycle that will repeat over and over again because it works. By giving them what they want you are proving to them that not only does this work, but that you will grovel,” one user wrote.

Hey guys, thank you for all the messages! Don't worry too much about me. I've dealt with this thing before, I'll be okay. ❤️ — Merry 🖊️🐶 VAuthor (@Merrydawg) March 17, 2022

Still, despite the threats, Merryweather remains in good spirits. On his personal account, the VTuber thanks fans for their support and explained how he’s dealt with this abuse in the past. He also noted how those who were abusive were not NFT enthusiasts.

“The attacks didn’t come from NFT people, it came from the usual people that harass me because they don’t think the comics are funny,” he said.

It’s not unclear if Merryweather reported those who made the threats to authorities. Dexerto has reached out for comment.