TenZ and Kyedae offer to buy PC for streamer after dad destroyed hers

Pro Valorant player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and his girlfriend, ‘Kyedae’ are offering to buy a PC for a 15-year-old streamer after her father destroyed hers by throwing it into a pool.

Back on March 12, Twitch streamer and YouTuber NarwhalFPS revealed her father threw her PC in their pool after she had an argument with her sister. To make matters worse, it was a PC she had purchased with her own money she made through YouTube.

A photo showing the computer submerged in water quickly spread on social media, attracting the attention of many in the industry.

Now, after Narwhal revealed that her parents wouldn’t allow her to receive donations from viewers to buy a new PC, the streaming couple of TenZ and Kyedae are stepping in to help.

TenZ & Kyedae want to help young streamer

In an update message by Narwhal, the streamer discussed the incident in greater detail and even said that she didn’t want to take other people’s money to deal with her own problem.

“At the end of the day, the computer isn’t the end of the world, but it is my passion and I do love making content and streaming for you guys,” she said.

Furthermore, she noted how because she’s so young, her savings are under her parents’ control, so it’s not like the donations would help in any case.

Let us know @NarwhalFPS , it would be a “gift” not a donation — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) March 16, 2022

This prompted Kyedae to step in, replying to the message to ask if it would be okay if she and the Sentinels star could gift her a computer instead of donations.

“Could Tyson and I gift you a new PC? Or would your parents decline that as well?” she inquired.

“Let us know NarwhalFPS, it would be a ‘gift’ not a donation,” the Canadian Valorant icon added.

So far, Narwhal hasn’t accepted the generous offer and it’s unclear how her parents would react. Still, it’s nice to see TenZ and his 100 Thieves girlfriend using their status for good. Whether or not they can act on their kindness, however, remains to be seen.