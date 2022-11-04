VShojo VTuber Nyanners just got banned on Twitch

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected] or Twitter @_thepickle

Popular VShojo VTuber Nyanners was just hit with a ban from Twitch, but the exact reason is still unknown.

With over 860,000 followers on Twitch, Nyanners has become one of the most popular VTubers on the platform over the last few years.

Signed the VShojo, The pink cat girl has amassed over 7,000 average viewers.

However, on November 4 she was met with a channel ban from Twitch — and the exact reason is still unknown.

Nyanners banned from Twitch

On November 4, Popular ban-reporting Twitter account Streamerbans shared the news of her ban.

According to her channel, her ban was “due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

However, she has yet to share anything regarding the news.

Soon over the news broke, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Nyanners’ ban alongside the #FREENYAN hashtag.

VShojo VTubers Silvervale and Ironmouse were among the first to respond.

“wtf dude free my cat now #FREENYAN,” Ironmouse tweeted.

Silvervale responded: “Give pink cat back. She didn’t even do anything? #FREENYAN.”

Many others were left confused as to what she did wrong. “What she do? She wasn’t even streaming,” one fan said.

This story is developing…