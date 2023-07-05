Viral TikTok shows teenager arriving to Prom in coffin: “I’ve never wanted to fit in”

Having a memorable entrance to Prom is an old tradition, but one teenager has taken things to a whole new level by having herself arrive via coffin.

Prom is an unforgettable experience for many and teenagers have been known to go above and beyond to ensure their night pans out as envisioned.

As a rite of passage from adolescence to adulthood, Prom entrances vary from extravagant limo arrivals to being led by horsecart.

Now one TikToker has found her own way to stand out from the crowd — an undead delivery via coffin.

16-year-old Abi Ricketts posted to her TikTok account ‘ab1strang3’ to share with viewers her iconic prom arrival.

The TikTok follows a series of photographs depicting Ricketts’ dad and brother driving to Prom in a black Volvo XC90, a coffin visible in the back of the vehicle.

The two men are then shown taking the coffin out and opening it to reveal Ricketts inside; ready to make her grand debut and “come back to life”.

“That went down in history,” Ricketts captioned the TikTok.

TikTok: ab1strang3 Ricketts caused a stir at Trinity Academy for her iconic arrival.

Speaking to Kennedy News, Ricketts said, “I’ve never wanted to fit in. I’ve always wanted to be outside of the box and outside of the norm.”

And viewers were quick to express their love for Ricketts’ unique idea.

“You are more cool than I have ever been in my 32 years and ever hope to be,” one person commented. Another said, “Stop this is the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen!”

Others shared they wished to have been as authentically themselves for their own Prom entrances, “I wish I had the guts to do this as a teenager. Iconic.”

