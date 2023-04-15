Woman stunned after prom dress arrives looking nothing like the online pics

A TikToker was left mortified after a prom dress she ordered online arrived looking nothing like she had been expecting it to.

Content creator Nyla Wright bought a gold prom dress online, thinking she had found the perfect gown for prom. However, the 18-year-old discovered that the $180 floor golden corset-style gown delivered to her was not exactly the same as the dreamy dress she ordered on the undisclosed website.

In a viral five-second clip, Nyla shared the online shopping fail, revealing what she expected to get versus what she actually got.

“I love to get in sparkly dresses,” the TikToker wrote in text over the video, as she showed a picture of a model wearing the sequin decorated gown she was hoping to receive.

Nyla then shared what she looked like in the garment, and the dress was noticeably different. The fabric appeared cheaper and the design was not the same as the one advertised on the website.

“No words,” she wrote in the video caption, along with the hashtags “fail” and “ugly.”

TikTok reacts to prom dress shopping fail

TikTok users in the comments were just as stunned as Nyla when they saw how the golden gown looked on her.

“I need to know what you’re doing now because I am stressed for you,” one user wrote. “Where did you order this from so I know to stay away,” another said.

“Clearly the dress is made poorly. Material plays a huge factor into things,” a third added.

Others claimed that they ordered the same dress and were worried that they would fall victim too.

“Please tell me where you got this dress from? I ordered mine 2 weeks ago on and it’s the exact same dress…” one commented.

“I got that dress in black, hopefully mine doesn’t look bad. I’m scared,” another shared.

