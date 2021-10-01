Viral TikTok reveals Squid Game translation errors that completely change the show

The Korean series Squid Game has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows, however, there appear to be a few translation errors that change the dynamic of some conversations and even the theme of the episode.

Netflix’s Squid Game has, well and truly, taken over social media in the days since its release. The Korean series has got fans hooked by the unique concept and fascinating twists and turns that lay around every corner.

The series is on track to become the most popular show on Netflix ever and its stars have started skyrocketing in popularity themselves, racking up millions of followers on social media in a matter of days.

However, there appears to be a few problems that fluent Korean speakers have pointed out which really change the dynamic of some scenes and even full episodes themselves.

The errors were pointed out by podcaster Youngmi Mayer in a three-minute-long TikTok post that has since racked up over three million views and even found its way to Twitter, where it’s also shining a light on the mistakes.

In the post, Mayer points out that the dialogue of Han Mi-nyeo is “constantly botched” and the translations miss points about her character. “It seems so small, but it’s the character’s entire purpose of being in the f**king show,” she said.

As another example, the podcaster shows a conversation between two characters where the English translation misses a key line that plays into the wider theme of the episode. “It’s a very small sentence, but now it doesn’t even make sense,” Mayer lamented. “That is such a difference in ideology that the writer is trying to get across to you, it’s making me so angry.”

Youngmi also notes that there are plenty of other errors scattered through the show that she’d highlight if she got the chance, and given how popular her post has become, that might happen.

Though, as noted, the errors are unlikely to make viewers turn away. The show may have captivated a global audience, but maybe Netflix will address the translations at some point.