Viral TikTok ‘Quiet Quitting’ work trend explained

A TikTok video calls out the controversy surrounding “Quiet Quitting,” speaking about the importance of work-life balance.

In recent years, millions of people worldwide have been working to find and maintain healthier lifestyles – especially at work. This includes looking for better work environments, fighting for fair wages, and striving to get back on track with dreams and goals.

Recently, a new trend called “Quiet Quitting” has become part of this journey, and viral TikTok shared by baobao.farm explains why the name is misleading.

What is Quiet Quitting? TikTok trend explained

Quiet Quitting, as explained in the video, is the act of not going above and beyond at work. This means only doing core tasks outlined in a position in order to maintain a healthier work-life balance.

The TikToker explains the trend is proof there are problems in the system. Employees shouldn’t have to burn themselves out with extra workloads to make the incomes they deserve.

In another video shared by zaidleppelin, Quiet Quitting is described as “quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work”. The video points out that “work is not your life”, and shows the TikToker engaging in other pleasant activities.

Meanwhile, a TikTok from gabrielle_judge goes over several different perspectives of the trend, stating that instead of setting healthy boundaries, employees can do the bare minimum.

The video also theorizes Quiet Quitting could be a ploy by large companies designed to guilt employees about setting healthy boundaries.

Regardless of the trend, it is safe to say that setting healthy boundaries is beneficial for overall happiness. Hopefully, these videos will be a reminder that setting limits is important for any employee’s mental and physical health.