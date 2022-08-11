Viral TikTok shows Starbucks workers go on strike after worker of 13 years fired

A TikTok has gone massively viral showing a full staff of Starbucks workers walking off the job after their long-serving worker was fired.

On August 6, the official Starbucks Partners Organizing Unions TikTok account uploaded a video that quickly took over the social media platform.

In the video, workers can be seen congregating around each other with text overlayed which read: “Starbucks fired a well-respected 13-year worker for being a union leader at his store.”

Starbucks worker fired in viral TikTok

One of the workers can be heard saying, “We want to walk off right now because this is not right, what they did. And you are legally protected to do that.”

After that, the text shifted to: “So workers decided to strike & walk out of the store in protest.”

After the staff agreed to walk out they can be seen exiting en masse with the caption reading, “Starbucks, is this how you treat your workers?”

The video instantly went viral on TikTok, gaining over 5 million views in just a few days.

However, this wasn’t the only one that has gained steam. On August 8, the account uploaded a video of another Starbucks location’s workers leaving after a co-worker was fired for allegedly being a union leader.

That video went even more viral on TikTok, gaining over 21 million views in an even shorter amount of time than the previous video.

As of writing, Starbucks Workers United says they have successfully unionized over 200 stores so far, with over 10,000 supporters.