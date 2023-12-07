TikToker goes viral after claiming McDonald’s refused to let them quit

A TikToker has gone viral after they claimed their employer at McDonald’s refused to let them quit after they gave their 14-day notice.

Working at fast food joints is arguably one of the toughest jobs out there. Not only is the work incredibly fast-paced and stressful, requiring you to constantly be on your feet, but you also need to interact with customers, prepare orders, and work together as a team to ensure things flow smoothly.

What might make the job even tougher to endure, however, is the inability to quit when you finally want out.

That’s exactly what happened to one TikToker, who has since gone viral after showcasing them seemingly being denied their retirement.

TikToker jennaakiley shared their experience in a video, showcasing the horrors of working at their McDonald’s.

Their caption, “never-ending catastrophe at McDonald’s” was no joke either, with an awful mess in the kitchen at their workplace. With all the chaos and stress thrown about, the TikToker clearly had enough, stating “This is why I’m quitting.”

However, another employee disagreed with them, simply stating “You can’t quit.”

Jennaa responded by saying “I’m putting in my two weeks in again, I give up, I give up, I need a ride ASAP.”

The TikTok has since amassed over 1 million views, with over 52 thousand likes for just an 8-second clip.

Obviously, it’s worth taking their comments with a grain of salt for now. Whether the TikToker formally handed in their two-week notice remains to be seen. They did, however, later post another clip from McDonald’s, indicating they’re indeed still working there. At least for the time being.