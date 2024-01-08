Woman goes viral after saying office job has made her “ugly and fat”

A woman has gone viral on TikTok, after claiming that working at an office job makes you look ugly and fat, sparking a debate on the platform.

In a video that’s gained over 120,000 views, a woman named Suzi shared that she finds it difficult working at her 9-5 office job.

“The last thing I wanna f**king do after sitting in an office all damn day is go and work out, is go take care of my body, b*tch. I wanna eat this f**king Chick-fil-A sandwich. Is that too much to ask?” she asks, before digging into her takeout.

She shared that she’s been struggling to take care of herself while working full time, leading to some issues with her health: “Worst f**king bowel movements lately… But I don’t wanna do anything besides fucking lay my ass down when I get home from work, OK?”

TikTok weigh in on difficulties of 9-5 office jobs

The viral TikTok rant gained a bunch of comments, with many quick to agree with Suzi. One claimed that they’d gained a considerable amount of weight since entering the workforce: “No literally I’ve gained like 30 lbs from desk job.”

“I was never so tired as when I worked a desk job,” another wrote.

One shared their routine so that they were still able to exercise in the day: “I had to physically put my gym clothes on at work and take pre-workout while driving to the gym. Only way I can do it.”

Some disagreed with Suzi, stating that exercise is integral to their wellbeing: “Working out after work is the best part of my day tbh.”

