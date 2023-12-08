McDonald’s worker goes viral ‘quitting’ over kitchen catastrophe

A McDonald’s worker has gone viral on TikTok after she threatened to quit, again, after there was a “catastrophe” in the kitchen.

TikTok may have started out life as a platform designed for creators and artists to show off their creative skills, but it has pretty much become the go-to social media platform for anyone who thinks they’ve got a viral video.

Well, one of the most popular sub-genres of the short-form video app has been around fast food. We’ve seen customers lose their cool because their order was messed up, delivery drivers will flat out refuse to drop food off, and other mad moments.

However, the most recent one to go viral involves TikToker Jennaaakiley, who threatened to quit her job as a McDonald’s chef “again” after there was a pretty big mess in the kitchen.

McDonald’s chef ‘quits’ again after kitchen issue

That’s right, Jenna has been going viral over the last few days, with her short video racking up over 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

In the short clip, the McDonald’s worker says “This is why I’m quitting, I’m putting my two weeks in again” as there is a mix of ice, chocolate, and coffee splattered on the floor.

Funnily, one of her co-workers quickly responds with “You can’t quit” as Jenna continues to show off the “never-ending catastrophe” of the kitchen.

Naturally, some viewers found the whole thing rather hilarious. “Two weeks? I’m leaving in 2 minutes,” said one. “The “you can’t quit” woulda caused me to clock out right there,” added another. “See how she said “u can’t quit” all I heard was ‘I’ll pay u more for you to stay’ ask for a raise or you’re quitting,” another commented.

Others picked up on the fact that Jenna said she was quitting “again” and the TikToker noted that the job has been “testing” her recently.

However, it doesn’t seem like she’s actually quit just yet, given she’s made further videos.