Viral plane argument breaks out after passenger puts her seat back

Two passengers had a heated argument about whether or not a woman could put her airplane seat back in a viral moment.

Airplanes have been the scenery for many viral altercations in recent years, as the close-set environment and raised tensions spark arguments between people.

Unfortunately for those involved, not many of these altercations have been positive, like when one influencer proceeded to have a meltdown and fight other passengers, or the viral scene where a woman claimed another passenger was “not real” (who also recently revealed what she actually saw on the flight.)

Despite this, not all altercations have been troublesome, and some have been more light-hearted, like when people were amazed by a man who unsheathed his bare feet, revealing six toes on a single foot in a viral flight takeoff video.

Airplane companies are notorious for upsetting customers with cust-cutting strategies, like double booking flights — but two passengers argued over whether there was sufficient room in the plane’s seating arrangements for a seat to be put back.

Woman fumes at the passengers sat behind her

One TikToker recorded the incident from their seat a few rows back as the two passengers debated the ethics of putting your seat back during a flight: “I’m allowed to put my seat back!”

The woman let her frustration be known as she complained about the passengers behind her not allowing her to recline her plane seat: “The whole trip she pushed my seat!”

The person who appeared to be arguing with her had their hands raised, and was defending themselves inaudibly as the woman continued to berate them for their flight behavior: “I’m allowed to put my seat back! I’m allowed to put my seat back! I’m allowed to put my seat back!”

The viral video sparked arguments online beyond the IRL altercation as people debated whose side they would be on in this situation — even flight employees weighed in on the discussion: “I’m a flight attendant.. and I tell you anyone on the economy can recline their seat,” one employee commented.

One lawyer, frustrated with the debate on ethics, decided to step in and give a verdict of what the law states on seat reclining.

