New viral plane woman emerges as influencer has meltdown and fights with passengers

Another woman is going viral for having a meltdown on an airplane — this time getting into a heated verbal spat with another passenger.

It’s no secret that air travel can be an aggravating experience for just about anyone… but it certainly seems like flying has become an extreme stressor as of late.

Just over the past few months alone, a slew of viral incidents have cropped up on airplanes. From a person forcing a plane to land after having “biohazard” diarrhea in the cabin to a woman claiming one of her fellow passengers was “not real,” it seems like airplanes can bring out the worst in us — both figuratively and literally.

Now, another woman is taking social media by storm after getting into an argument on an airplane, and it’s leaving the internet divided.

“Instagram-famous” woman goes viral after fighting with passengers on plane

A video has been circling social media showing a woman being escorted off her flight while arguing with another passenger.

“Call me a b*tch again,” the woman says. “Yeah, I did nothing wrong.”

“I said, ‘Shut up,'” a person off-camera responds.

“No, you shut the f*ck up,” she retorts, before noticing the person filming her as she walks down the aisle. “Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you bum.”

Netizens were quick to criticize the woman, with many taking issue with her mention of being “Instagram-famous.”

Who is Morgan Osman? Woman goes viral for airplane freakout

The woman in question is actually a former Bad Girls Club star named Morgan Osman, who boasts nearly one million followers on Instagram.

After her stint on reality TV, she’s now a full-time fashion designer based out of Los Angeles and Miami… and it doesn’t look like she’s letting the backlash from her airplane outburst get to her.

Instagram: officialmorganbritt Morgan Osman is a former Bad Girls Club star and an influencer with nearly 1M followers on Insta.

Osman posted a slew of screenshots from headlines taken from different publications to her Instagram stories, captioning them with quips like, “I said what I said, you f*cking bums,” and, “Don’t act like y’all don’t know who the f*ck I am. From Bad Girls Club to the south of France with billboards all over LA. Come on, now.”

It’s clear that Osman doesn’t give a flying hoot about what everyone’s saying online after unleashing her inner Bad Girl. She’s owning her moment — a stark contrast from the “not real” plane woman, who released an apology video after her outburst went viral and even used her fame to help victims of the wildfires in Maui.