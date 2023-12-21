Viral Gail Lewis signed Walmart vest sells for $11k in Airrack charity auction

A Walmart vest signed by the internet-famous Gail Lewis has sold for $11,000 in YouTuber Airrack’s viral charity auction after the listing got banned from eBay.

Gail Lewis gained international fame in late November after she bid farewell to the Walmart she’d been working at for ten years in a clip that went viral on TikTok.

Viewers were left stunned by her dedication to her former job and flooded Lewis with likes and follows, making her an internet star overnight.

Prominent YouTuber Airrack, a creator known for his over-the-top projects and challenges, decided to team up with Lewis for a good cause using her viral fame as a launch pad.

Signed Gail Lewis Walmart vest sells for $11K

In mid-December, Airrack got Lewis to sign a Walmart vest, which he intended to auction off for a charity of Lewis’ choosing: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

However, his first listing for the vest ended up getting him permanently banned from eBay after it racked up $400K in bids.

Acting quickly, the YouTuber sought out another auction house for the vest, and Goldin answered the call. He took the first flight he could find to New Jersey, where the vest was authenticated and put up for auction.

On December 20, the vest was officially sold for $11K — $13,420 in total with buyer’s premium.

eBay apologizes for removing Gail Lewis $400K vest listing

Thus far, neither Airrack nor Lewis have yet to make a statement about the final bid, but eBay has issued an apology to the YouTuber for removing his $400K listing from their platform.

“We were able to connect with Airrack who listed Ms. Lewis’ vest and clear up the issues that caused the vest to be flagged,” they wrote in a post on Instagram. “We had a constructive conversation and agreed to help Airrack with any future eBay or charity listings.”

Instagram: ebay, airrack

This is just the latest installment in Airrack’s journey to upload every single day until the New Year, with the condition that if he fails, fellow YouTube star MrBeast gets to permanently delete his channel.

