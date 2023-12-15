Walmart vest signed by TikTok star Gail Lewis goes on sale for over $400K

Gail Lewis, a former Walmart employee and viral TikTok star has signed a Walmart vest that’s selling on Ebay for over $400k.

Ebay users far and wide have been bidding to win a highly coveted item – a signed Walmart vest by former employee, Gail Lewis.

If you’ve been following the saga of Gail Lewis, then you’ll know that she became a TikTok sensation, when she bid an emotional farewell to her colleagues at Walmart, after working at the store for 10 years.

“Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said through a walkie-talkie. “10-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.” The TikToker remained brief in her sign-off, but her emotions came in full force when she got in her car, and felt the loss of her beloved store.

The original video went mega viral, and gained over 32 million views on TikTok, acquiring a wealth of fans in the meantime.

Where does the Gail Lewis Walmart vest come from?

So, how did the signed Walmart vest come to be? Well, it all happened when TikTok star Eric Decker, better known as Airrack, who is also a Gail Lewis fan, came up with the idea to make a vest commemorating her fame on the platform.

Eric went so far as to fly all the way to Morris, Illinois, with the jersey for Gail to sign.

The two came up with a plan, and decided that it would be best to auction off the piece on Ebay, and give all the proceeds to a charity chosen by Gail. The one she chose was the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The vest is now going for over $400K on Ebay.