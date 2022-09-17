Viral Britt Barbie and Baby Tate TikTok ‘Period Ahh’ has fans begging for full song

Rapper Baby Tate dueted with Tik Tok star Britt Barbie to create a viral video. Baby Tate fans are dying to hear her full rendition of Britt Barbie’s song “Period Ahh, Period Uhh”

TikToker Britt Barbie posted some bars from her song Period Ahh, Period Uhh on TikTok, which was then used in a duet by rapper Baby Tate.

While Baby Tate’s bars may have been a one off duet, fans are dying for a full-length rendition of the song from this rapper.

Britt Barbie has already released a full-length version of this song that expands upon the original TikTok version.

Britt Barbie’s song didn’t come out of nowhere, either. She had a previous TikTok go viral where she repeated the phrase, and that made her inclined to turn this into a full track.

How did the now-viral Britt Barbie song start?

Britt Barbie posted a TikTok where she ended every statement with the phrase “Period Ahh”, and it took off for her.

After her original video gained popularity. Britt Barbie posted a TikTok of her repeating the phrase and adding a slightly different, “Period Uhh”, alternating between the two.

This video went viral, taking over TikTok enough for Baby Tate to take notice.

She created a duet, which only helped skyrocket Britt Barbie’s song into even further popularity.

Fan impressions on Baby Tate’s duet are that she killed it, and her rendition of Britt Barbie’s song is good enough to warrant doing a full version.

The only thing we’ve seen so far from Baby Tate is this tweet poking fun at Britt Barbie’s now-iconic phrase.

This isn’t Britt Barbie’s first taste of viral fame, however. Earlier this year, she went viral on TikTok for claiming she didn’t know that hair grew from the top of her scalp.

The account Britt Barbie posted the original from was taken down according to the title of the re-uploaded video from Britt Barbie.

Now that she’s uploaded a full version of “Period Ahh Period Uhh” separate from TikTok, it’s hard to say whether Baby Tate will be able to create her own rendition of the track even if she wanted to.

However, that doesn’t rule out a collaboration between these two creators. Who knows what could happen?