TikToker goes viral for being born without any toenails

TikToker Annabelle Anderson has gone viral after revealing to 1.3 million viewers that she was born without any toenails.

And with new trends being created daily, predicting what kind of videos viewers will like is hard. However, TikToker Annabelle Anderson has made the most of being unique as she often makes videos about her foot which has no toenails.

Annabelle recently went viral with a video published on December 6. Over 1.3 million viewers have seen Annabelle talking about being “just a girl” before shocking viewers with her lack of toenails.

TikToker makes content about being born without toenails

In a video, Annabelle is seen posing for the camera, while a text on the screen reads: “When people tell me to stop ripping my toenails off but I’m also just a girl”

The video then cuts to show her foot, which has no toenails.

Viewers were shocked when they saw Annabelle’s foot and took to the comments to express their thoughts.

“Ok dude what the flip,” one person wrote as another said: “WHERE DID THEY GO????”

“I think this may be an original experience,” a third person wrote.

Annabelle has over 66.7 thousand followers on the app and often makes content about her lack of toenails.

In one video she wrote: “Are you toenails? bc I really need you (no toenail rizz)” before showing the camera her feet.

In another video, she lipsynced along to “My Superhero Movie” from Teen Titans Go!, which included the lyrics: “It would be so awesome, it would be so cool.”