What is the viral “fully conscious baby” meme on TikTok?

Meera Jacka
TikTok's "full conscious baby" alongside an artistic renditionTikTok: sobrizzle / TikTok: aysbryd

A family’s video featuring their two children has resulted in a new meme taking over TikTok due to how “advanced” the youngest child appears to be.

Stefanie O’Brien, who goes by ‘sobrizzle‘ on TikTok, went viral after posting a video asking family members “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons [Resort] Orlando?”

While all three in the video pitched in with an excited “me”, it was the youngest who caused TikTok to go wild. Held in the arms of an adult, Stefanie’s niece — still a baby — lifted her hand and joined in too.

“If the Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador, my niece got you,” Stefanie captioned, her video quickly garnering over 30 million views and users dubbed the baby “fully conscious.”

Many viewers were left pondering how the baby’s comprehension skills were “possible”, with one commenter writing, “We need explanations!!! How old is baby? How does baby know about the four seasons?”

While Stefanie has yet to offer any update or explanation for those eagerly awaiting, TikTok has since become awash with edits and memes featuring the “fully conscious baby.”

A majority of the videos hopping on the trend feature a clip from Stefanie’s video before adding a voiceover for the baby, making it appear the infant can form full sentences and speak in formal English.

Creators have achieved this by all sorts of means, from using AI to filters to including illustrations to capture the baby’s “aura” and sophisticated intelligence.

Other videos featuring the “fully conscious baby” have seen Stefanie’s niece become a “baby ambassador” with edits of her and the Four Seasons dramatically cut together.

Despite everyone “getting freaked out” by the baby’s cognitive abilities, one TikToker pointed out that the original video didn’t feature anything alarming.

Juniper, who goes by ‘juniperdivine‘, posted a TikTok stating, “If you talk to a baby like a regular human being, they will learn so much faster.

But because we keep putting them in environments where we’re thinking of them as a baby and not a growing person who is developing their brain, they don’t learn as fast.”

While studies show mixed results on this theory, there is some evidence that suggests using Parentese rather than baby talk can have a positive effect on a child’s development.

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

