Valkyrae admits she’s worried Sykkuno wanted to “move on” from Amigops friendship

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter admitted she once worried Sykkuno was going to “move on” from their Amigops friendship group with CorpseHusband and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang.

It’s been a while since any of the big streamers played Among Us together, which is hard to believe given how popular it once was.

However, their fans will never forget some of the many memorable moments in the game, including the creation of the Amigops.

For those who don’t remember, it was the name CorpseHusband, DisguisedToast, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae’s fans gave them after Sykkuno hilariously misspelled ‘amigos’ in one of their many star-studded Among Us lobbies.

But in a recent stream, Valkyrae admitted that at one point, she worried Sykkuno’s growth as an individual streamer would lead to him moving on and leaving them behind. Fortunately, that hasn’t happened, and she’s grateful.

“I love Sykkuno. I’m so glad I met him. I’m very proud of him and his development over the past year and a half. Has it been a year and a half? [Maybe] two years? I don’t know how long I’ve known him for,” she said.

“I really did think that he was going to, like, I don’t know, move on and leave us behind. But I really appreciate that he still cares.”

It’s fair to say that their friendship has transcended any specific game. They’ve played everything from GTA RP and Rust to Dread Hunger together and have even met up in real life multiple times, including a trip to Las Vegas.

Fans can’t get enough of their friendship, too, as evidenced by their surprise cameo in an anime, which went viral. So, they’ll be grateful to know that Valkyrae’s concerns about Sykkuno moving on never eventuated.