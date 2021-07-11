Valkyrae ‘leaks’ that she’s going to be in another music video

Popular streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter revealed that she’s starring in yet another music video, teasing that this time, it might involve DJ Khaled.

Since making her switch to streaming on YouTube, Valkyrae has become widely recognized as one of the top content creators around.

However, when she’s not streaming, she’s been appearing in music videos with increasing regularity as well.

She kicked things off by starring in the video for her pal Corpse Husband’s Daywalker track, before joining others in the Build a Bitch video from Bella Poarch. Yet, she’s not finished there.

During a recent stream, the 100 Thieves co-owner was chatting to fans about what she’s been doing off-stream when she hinted at a ‘leaking’ a project.

Instead of leaving her fans in the dark, Rae gave some context and revealed that she was talking about a music video. “Now I said that, I feel like I need to give you some context. I don’t need too, I’m not obligated to tell you guys anything, but I feel like I always want to tell you guys everything anyways, but I shouldn’t because I’ll be leaking but I can’t…

“I have a shoot on Monday, and it is another one,” Rae said, in the style of DJ Khaled, who’s become infamous for his ‘another one’ adlibs.

The YouTuber didn’t say if she’d be the sole star of the shoot or if she’d be joined by anyone else, but Khaled typically appears in all his own videos anyway, so Rae will likely not be alone.

It remains to be seen as to exactly when fans will be able to see her in the video, but she’ll probably have more details in the coming days.