Valkyrae updates worried fans after tearfully ending her stream - Dexerto

Popular streamer and 100 Thieves member Valkyrae left her fanbase anxious after abruptly ending a November 15 live stream — but the update she released afterwards was swiftly deleted, causing even more of a stir.

Valkyrae — real name Rachell Hofstetter — is a hugely popular name in the online broadcasting world. Having moved from Twitch to YouTube in an exclusive streaming deal, Rae also became part of 100 Thieves, further padding her already impressive resume.

Despite receiving oodles of internet success, being famous is no picnic, as the streamer underwent a highly personal ordeal during a live broadcast on November 15 that exposed her emotions to the entire world.

During the stream VoD, Rae can be seen receiving a phone call, after which she goes out of view of the camera. A good while later, the broadcaster returns, and can be seen wiping a tear from her eye as she moves the camera around a bit.

“Hi, uhh, I gotta end the stream,” she announced. “Sorry, guys. I will see you guys later.”

Rae posted an update via Twitter a short while later, which was deleted soon after it was published. The Tweet read, in part, that she had “lost someone close to me.”

Rae followed up with another Tweet on November 16, which revealed that she will be taking a month-long break from the internet, which will include a visit with her family in Washington, as well as a trip to Las Vegas.

“Might be leaving for a month, but I’ll be bringing my setup!” the streamer announced. “Thinking of heading to Washington to be with family at the end of the month, then straight to Vegas after. Streams will be very inconsistent, but I’ll try to make it work!”

She likewise revealed that this break won’t be happening for a few more weeks, giving fans a little more time to spend with their favorite personality before she travels.

Rae has been met with sympathy and support on all sides, it seems, with commenters wishing her well and asking her to take any necessary time to heal and recover from the incident that has occurred in her personal life.

While the circumstances surrounding her hiatus are still largely unknown, she isn’t the first broadcaster to take a break from content creation this year, by far; YouTuber JackSepticEye and Twitch star Pokimane both took month-long hiatuses prior to Rae’s own break, during which we at Dexerto hope she will recover and return stronger than ever.