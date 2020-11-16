 Valkyrae updates worried fans after tearfully ending her stream - Dexerto
Valkyrae updates worried fans after tearfully ending her stream

Published: 16/Nov/2020 19:06 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 19:07

by Virginia Glaze
Valkyrae speaks to the camera from her kitchen.
YouTube: Valkyrae

Valkyrae

Popular streamer and 100 Thieves member Valkyrae left her fanbase anxious after abruptly ending a November 15 live stream — but the update she released afterwards was swiftly deleted, causing even more of a stir.

Valkyrae — real name Rachell Hofstetter — is a hugely popular name in the online broadcasting world. Having moved from Twitch to YouTube in an exclusive streaming deal, Rae also became part of 100 Thieves, further padding her already impressive resume.

Despite receiving oodles of internet success, being famous is no picnic, as the streamer underwent a highly personal ordeal during a live broadcast on November 15 that exposed her emotions to the entire world.

During the stream VoD, Rae can be seen receiving a phone call, after which she goes out of view of the camera. A good while later, the broadcaster returns, and can be seen wiping a tear from her eye as she moves the camera around a bit.

 

“Hi, uhh, I gotta end the stream,” she announced. “Sorry, guys. I will see you guys later.”

Rae posted an update via Twitter a short while later, which was deleted soon after it was published. The Tweet read, in part, that she had “lost someone close to me.”

Rae followed up with another Tweet on November 16, which revealed that she will be taking a month-long break from the internet, which will include a visit with her family in Washington, as well as a trip to Las Vegas.

(Topic begins at 4:48:15)

“Might be leaving for a month, but I’ll be bringing my setup!” the streamer announced. “Thinking of heading to Washington to be with family at the end of the month, then straight to Vegas after. Streams will be very inconsistent, but I’ll try to make it work!”

She likewise revealed that this break won’t be happening for a few more weeks, giving fans a little more time to spend with their favorite personality before she travels.

Rae has been met with sympathy and support on all sides, it seems, with commenters wishing her well and asking her to take any necessary time to heal and recover from the incident that has occurred in her personal life.

While the circumstances surrounding her hiatus are still largely unknown, she isn’t the first broadcaster to take a break from content creation this year, by far; YouTuber JackSepticEye and Twitch star Pokimane both took month-long hiatuses prior to Rae’s own break, during which we at Dexerto hope she will recover and return stronger than ever.

Entertainment

Addison Rae stunned by Bryce Hall’s fake paparazzi prank

Published: 16/Nov/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
Addison running from fake paparazzi next to an image of Bryce Hall talking to the camera
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has pranked fellow TikToker and rumored partner Addison Rae by pretending that a flock of paparazzo had found their way into her gated community, leaving her shocked.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have become one of TikTok’s most well known couples in the last year, with their chemistry attracting fans from around the globe. While there’s no denying their relationship viewed through the public eye has been somewhat rocky, they seem to be stronger than ever now.

Recently, true to his ‘TikTok Jake Paul’ persona, Bryce has been upping the ante on his pranks. In early November Bryce pranked his friends by hiring people to pretend they’d broken in and trashed their house.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae Harley Quinn Joker Halloween
Instagram: addisonraee
Addison and Bryce got the rumors flowing once again at a Halloween party.

But it seems no one is safe from the wrath of Bryce’s pranks as even Addison was designated as the target of his latest one, and it’s safe to say she was left spooked.

Bryce Hall pranks Addison Rae with paparazzi

Bryce explained to his viewers that Addison is not the biggest fan of being followed, saying “so bottom line, Addison hates paparazzi. I wouldn’t say she hates paparazzi but she hates being interviewed, people taking flash pictures, and stuff like that.”

He revealed that her family were in on the prank, and showed footage of them sneaking the fake paparazzi into her gated community. Bryce seemed nervous to pull the prank, saying that he thought “this might be the first prank that actually fails.”

As Addison arrived and the paparazzi charge at alarming speeds towards her, in the background you hear her say “can you get out of the driveway?” As the cameras flashed in her face she squeezed her way into her house, naturally looking incredibly tense.

Eventually she was cornered in the bathroom, and Bryce revealed “you just got pranked. Despite the frightening situation Addison remained in relatively light spirits, covering her face with her hoodie and saying “why didn’t you get my mom to tell me to at least look okay?”

Now Bryce has got a taste for prank content it seems that nobody is safe, and there’s no doubt that he will only go bigger with his next video.