Valkyrae praises Pokimane as a “pioneer in the gaming industry”

During her live stream, YouTuber and online personality Valkyrae shared her opinions on Pokimane, labeling her a “pioneer in the gaming industry”.

When it comes to Twitch and the streaming community as a whole, there always seems to be some form of drama going on between creators.

Whether it’s the ongoing gambling scandal involving Trainwrecks and xQc, or Greekgodx’s fallout with Nmplol and Malena, arguments and disagreements between streamers are always taking place.

However, despite all of the drama, there are times when personalities take the time to compliment one another, as shown by YouTube streamer Valkyrae.

After being asked what she thought of Pokimane, she took the time to explain why she’s so important to her and the Twitch platform as a whole.

Valkyrae compliments Pokimane as a Twitch “pioneer”

During her August 9 stream, Valkyrae was asked her thoughts on Pokimane by one of her viewers.

Instead of answering quickly, she took the time to explain how much of a great friend she is, and even called her a “pioneer” of Twitch.

Not only that, Valkyrae revealed that she thinks of Pokimane as her younger sister, as the pair were born four years apart.

“I think she’s a pioneer in the gaming industry, and in the space, and I think she’s incredibly smart, incredibly beautiful, a businesswoman, talented queen… when I think of Poki I do think of her as a little sister”.

Although they no longer live together, it’s obvious Pokimane and Valkyrae are incredibly close friends. Calling somebody a pioneer in the streaming space is an unbelievable compliment and shows how much respect they have for each other.

It’ll be interesting to see if the pair collaborate for more projects or streams in the near future, as it’s definitely something both of their viewers would enjoy.