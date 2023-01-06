Valkyrae “doesn’t see” resemblance to Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega amid fan comparisons

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star Valkyrae admitted that she “doesn’t see” her resemblance to actress Jenna Ortega after fans couldn’t help but make comparisons between the two.

Although Jenna Ortega boasts a filmography dating back to 2012, she’s recently been thrust into the limelight in a huge way thanks to her highly-acclaimed performance in Netflix’s 2022 ‘Wednesday’ series.

Her portrayal of Wednesday Addams has earned her praise from fans and critics alike, crowning her the internet’s new ‘It’ girl and becoming our current obsession.

Some fans couldn’t help but notice that another star looks quite like Ortega — YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, who boasts over three million subscribers on the platform.

Netflix Jenna Ortega took over the internet after wowing audiences with her portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

Although their resemblance is subjective, Rae says she’s been seeing a lot of comparisons between herself and the actress lately… but she isn’t so sure that they look as similar as some people say.

Valkyrae addresses Jenna Ortega comparisons

The streamer brought up the topic during a recent broadcast after a fan pointed out their resemblance in the chat.

“The amount of people who’ve said I look like Jenna — Jenna, right? The Wednesday Addams girl? I just wanna say… I don’t see it.”

“I don’t see it, but I think it’s because I have dark hair and I got bangs, so I feel like that is enough for me to look like her,” she added. “And you know, I guess if some people see it… it is what it is.”

It’s clear that Rae isn’t too convinced that she and Ortega look alike, but that isn’t stopping fans from making comparisons, anyway. Fans in the comments section of Rae’s Shorts video on the topic are filled with viewers

“They both have big eyes and sharp jawlines, I can see the resemblance, especially with how dark Rae’s hair is right now,” one user said.

“It would be a crime if rae doesn’t do a Wednesday cosplay,” another suggested.

YouTube: Valkyrae Valkyrae doesn’t think she looks too much like Jenna Ortega.

That possibility might not be too far out there, either, as Rae has cosplayed a number of other characters in the past — including a jaw-dropping rendition of Valorant’s Viper last year.

Wednesday was recently renewed for a second season on Netflix after becoming the streaming platform’s second most-popular show.