<strong><em>Wednesday tops Dahmer as Netflix’s second most popular show</em></strong>

Wednesday has risen through the Netflix ranks, becoming more popular than Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the platform’s second-most-watched English-language show.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams Family. And now there’s a new Netflix series focusing on the arguably most iconic member, Wednesday Addams.

Starring new scream queen Jenna Ortega and directed by macabre auteur Tim Burton, the series focuses on troubled teen Addams as she navigates a new and mysterious High School. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.

The show has become massively popular, no doubt due to its fantastical elements and fun performance by Ortega. And now this popularity has caused the show to rise in the ranks of Netflix, beating out another dark show.

Wednesday beats out Dahmer, but not Stranger Things

As of today, Wednesday has become the second best English-language Netflix show in terms of ratings, beating out other popular series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which garnered 856.2 million hours viewed in its first month.

According to Variety, Wednesday has already surpassed one billion hours within its first month, only the third series in Netflix’s history to do so, behind Squid Game and Stranger Things 4.

Wednesday is only falling short of first place to the latter, hit series Stranger Things, which remains 352 million streaming hours ahead after the success of Season 4.

There’s still another week for Wednesday to take first place, and views are still pulling in, but whether or not it will be able to reach Stranger Things is hard to say.

Stranger Things Season 4 has some advantages that could keep it ahead, as it’s the continuation of a well-established and liked series, whereas Wednesday still needs to gain that loyal and large fanbase. Stranger Things Season 4 is also around thirteen hours in length, whereas Wednesday is seven, meaning that almost double the streaming hours are inevitably required for the former.

However, it seems like Wednesday may have wider appeal; the Variety report noted that it was played in more households overall, 150 million, as opposed to Stranger Things Season 4’s 104 million.

However, despite its obvious popularity, Netflix has yet to officially renew Wednesday for a second season.

Wednesday is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can find out more about Season 2 here.