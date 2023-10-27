Sommer Ray responds to fans petitioning her to join OnlyFans

Internet sensation and DJ Sommer Ray clapped back at fans who have begun a petition for her to start an OnlyFans.

Sommer Ray has been a prominent influencer since 2013 when she began posting videos on Vine. She eventually shifted into modeling around 2016 and shared fitness videos on YouTube not long after.

Having been established for quite some time, Ray has stood firm in sticking to business and not joining OnlyFans. However, fans have begun a petition for her to start making content on the OF platform.

Ray has since clapped back — and it wasn’t the first time.

Instagram: sommerray Sommer Ray says she could have made $40 million on OnlyFans but she chose not to join.

Person who started Sommer Ray’s OnlyFans petition wants to raise $2,000 so she’ll join

Sommer Ray is often seen online influencing her clothing brand Sommer Ray’s Shop. Not only that, but she keeps busy as a DJ who puts on shows all across the globe.

As her fan base continues to grow, she currently has 1.7M YouTube subscribers and over 25M followers on Instagram.

Though she’s also known for her sculpted physique, Ray has been adamant about not shifting into the world of OnlyFans.

So when her fans recently began a petition for her to join the OF platform, Ray instantly called back saying, “Y’all are sick.”

The fan who started the petition has a goal of raising $2,000 on GoFundMe, as they believe the more money donated, the more likely Ray will join the OF platform.

This isn’t the first time Ray has had to defend herself against fans wanting her to start an OF. This past April, Ray was on a podcast with George Janko when she explained how people called her “stupid” for not joining OF.

Ray also said she could have made $40M in revenue had she joined OF but she chose not to.

Going into detail about why she refuses to make explicit content, Ray said, “I’ve worked so hard to try to change my image, in the sense that, I’m not just the a** girl.”

Ray continued, “I’m not just that. I have many layers. But if I do that, it puts me in that stigma of ‘OnlyFans girl.’ You know what I mean?”

Though it’s clear she will not be joining OF anytime soon, Ray does have a couple of stops left on her 2023 The Sommer Tour where she will put on DJ sets and stick to the business she knows best.